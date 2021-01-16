Several plats, rezones head to city commission

By Vicky O. Misa | Shawnee News-Star | USA Today Network

The Shawnee News-Star

On Tuesday, Shawnee city commissioners are set to look over several rezone and plats requests.

Residents will have an opportunity to participate in public hearings slated for a few rezone requests being put before the board:

• Applicant Kevin Mankin, on behalf of Jackline Mankin, is requesting a rezone of a 0.56-acre property at 301 N. Kickapoo Avenue (on the northeast corner of North Kickapoo Avenue and West 10th Street) from C-1 (Neighborhood Commercial District) to C-3 (Highway Commercial District) for the purpose of marketing for a future business.

• Applicant Thomas Humphreys is requesting a rezone of a 0.17-acre property at 1825 N. Beard St. (on the east side of North Beard Street just south of West Emmett Street) from R-1 (Single Family Residential District) to R-1 (Single Family Residential District) with a CUP (Conditional Use Permit) for the purpose of a short-term rental property (Airbnb).

• Applicant James Whitefield is requesting the rezone of two properties — a 2.15-acre property at 303 S. Leo St. and a 2.33-acre lot at 431 S. Leo St., both from A-1 (Rural Agricultural District) to R-E (Residential Estates District) for a legal, conforming lot.

Also, several plat requests are up for discussion and possible action at the upcoming board meeting:

• Applicant Mason Schwartz, on behalf of Shawnee Mall Owner, LLC., is requesting consideration of a re-plat of a final plat at Shawnee Mall for the creation of five new lots.

• Applicant Justin Ramer, J. Bentley Construction, LLC. Is requesting consideration of a preliminary plat and a final plat for Bentley Oaks Addition, a 0.99-acre tract on the south side of Hardesty Drive west of Concord Boulevard.

• Applicant Landes Engineering, on behalf of Mac Bagby, is requesting consideration of a preliminary plat for Wolverine Industrial Park, a 59.18-acre tract on Wolverine Road west of North Harrison.

• Applicant Crafton Tull, on behalf of Greg Brown Homes, LLC., is requesting consideration of a preliminary plat for Trails End, an 80.60-acre tract located on the east side of North Kickapoo Street north of Interstate 40 for a residential subdivision.

Because of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday Monday, Shawnee city commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. meeting Tuesday in the Bertha Ann Young City Commission Chambers at City Hall, at 16 W. 9th St.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.