Arts Trek canceled again in 2021; juried art show planned instead

The Shawnee News-Star

Shawnee's annual Arts Trek event has been canceled for a second year, according to the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art.

The family-friendly event, which first started in 2010, is a collaborative effort between the museum and several community organizations. Each year, it showcases local artists and performers and offers hands-on art activities for attendees, as well as booths from food vendors, artists, and others.

Normally taking place every April at the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art, Arts Trek was one of many events canceled in spring 2020 to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

And now the museum has announced it will be canceled in 2021 as well.

“Because of the current information being provided about COVID-19, we have decided to also cancel Arts Trek for 2021 for the health and safety of others,” Amber DuBoise-Shepherd, manager of education and outreach at MGMoA, said. “COVID-19 is still spreading and in order to keep numbers down, the museum is focusing on virtual programs and limiting visitors in the museum.”

However, in place of Arts Trek this year, the museum will have a high school juried art show to showcase the work of students, though no further information was provided at this time.

“The exhibit will provide a safer environment because of the limited number of people in the gallery,” the press release said.

For more information, email info@mgmoa.org or call 405-878-5300. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with an admission fee, though guests are limited to 10 at one time in the gallery and masks are required. Hand sanitizing stations are also available in the lobby.