45th Street project makes Shawnee City Commission agenda

By Vicky O. Misa | Shawnee News-Star | USA Today Network

The Shawnee News-Star

The long-awaited 45th Street Transportation Project (from Leo to Bryan) is slated to get some face time with Shawnee city commissioners as Statements of Qualification (SOQ) for professional services will be considered Tuesday.

This week's Shawnee City Commission meeting is a day later due to the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday Monday. Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Bertha Ann Young City Commission Chambers at City Hall, at 16 W. 9th St.

In September a request for qualifications (RFQ) was sent out for the 45th Street project and responding firms were to file their SOQ submissions by Oct. 30.

There were 14 qualified SOQs submitted, the agenda memo from City Engineer Seth Barkhimer reads.

They are:

• CEC

• Cowan Group Engineering

• EST

• Freese and Nichols

• Half

• MacArthur Associated Consultants

• Meshek and Associates, LLC

• Olsson, Inc.

• Park Hill / Cardinal Engineering

• PEC

• Poe and Associates, Inc.

• Smith Roberts Baldischwiler, LLC

• TEIM Design

• Walter P Moore

“Staff reviewed the SOQ’s, shortlisted, and interviewed four respondents who had the highest ranked SOQs,” Barkhimer said.

The four were CEC, Freese and Nichols, Olsson and Poe and Associates, Inc.

“Staff is asking for authorization to begin negotiations with CEC, to develop a scope/fee contract for professional design services that will be brought back before commission for approval,” he said.

In other business, commissioners will decide whether to amend city code establishing a fee-in-lieu of providing detention facilities for water runoff.

“If it is determined pursuant to the City Code, the Subdivision Regulations as adopted and incorporated within the City Code, or the City Engineer that detention facilities are required for the development of property, the developer may pay a fee-in-lieu of providing said detention facilities to the City of Shawnee if it is determined by the City Engineer that the runoff from the development of land will not adversely impact or raise water surface elevations to properties adjacent to or downstream from the development,” the proposition reads. “Said fee-in-lieu must be paid in full before the City Engineer, the City Planner, or any other City employee, official, agent, or designee approves the commencement of said development.”

According to the agenda, the proposed fee would be 15 cents per square foot.

Also, as bidding closes Tuesday on the Shawnee Splash Waterpark Pool Paint Project, which is expected to cost about $100,000, a contract for the winning bidder is soon to be decided.

Since the opening of the facility on June 20, 2015, staff has had to do minor repairs to the paint such as repainting the black lines for safety.

In 2019 the city received quotes to begin scheduling the repainting of one pool a year and did hire a contractor to repaint one of the pools, Director of Operations James Bryce said.

“Staff quickly found out during that season that the paint did not last and were going to need to do something different,” he said. “Staff contacted a company that paints commercial pools and worked with that company to develop a good scope and specs to ensure that the next time the pools were painted they were going to last.”

This will be a maintenance item that every four to five years will be repeated to keep the facility in good repair and open, he said.

“On Dec. 22 staff went out for bid on the Shawnee Waterpark Pool Painting Project along with an add alternate to look at re-coating some of the floors within the pool house,” the agenda memo from Bryce reads.

City staff is recommending deferment of an award this week to allow time to assess the submitted bids.

The project would be funded out of the facility repair portion of the half-cent temporary sales tax, Bryce said.

On the Shawnee Municipal Authority agenda, commissioners may vote to accept Advance Metering Infrastructure (AMI) public improvements and place a maintenance bond into effect.

Also, several rezone and plat requests are slated for discussion and/or action. To read more about those, read the story online at news-star.com.

