COVID-19 takes lives of 3 Shawnee victims over weekend

By Vicky O. Misa | Shawnee News-Star | USA Today Network

The Shawnee News-Star

Three more Shawnee residents died with COVID-19 over the weekend.

The latest victim — a woman in the 65 or older age group — has died, according to Monday's report. Since there were no official reports from the state Health Department over the weekend, the gender and age range of the other two victims is unknown.

The county's total now stands at 46.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, there have been 356,816 cases of COVID-19 so far in Oklahoma, the state Health Department reports.

There were seven additional deaths identified to report.

One in Creek County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Grady County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Oklahoma County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 50-64 age group.

• One in Pottawatomie County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Seminole County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Tulsa County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

Around the country

In the U.S., 23,936,773 cases have been recorded so far. There have been a reported 397,600 deaths. The state of Oklahoma Department of Health website no longer offers data determining how many in the U.S. have recovered and how many cases are still active.

In the state, subtracting those who have recovered (314,236) and those who have died (2,994) from the total cases (356,816) brings the active case count to 39,586 across the state.

Across the county, of the 6,694 total cases documented, 5,993 have recovered. Active cases number 655. There are currently 46 deaths logged.

In Shawnee there have been 4,135 total cases reported so far. Reportedly, 3,716 have recovered and 34 have died. Active cases are at 385.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.