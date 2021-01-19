Local calendar starting Jan. 19

The Shawnee News-Star

January 19

Life Recovery Shawnee meets at 7 p.m. at Open Door Church of God, 1200 N. Tucker St. (one block north of Wallace) in Shawnee. If you are in recovery from addiction, divorce, emotional issues, etc., we’re here for you. Meetings are free and everyone is welcome. Contact Ty Thorpe at 405-833-7366 for more information.

The Shawnee Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell will host a seminar providing tips on how to live stream live or recorded events, such as church services. The seminar is at 2:30 p.m. and is free for anyone aged 55+.

The Senior Recreation Center holds a free Tai Chi for Better Balance class with Cyndi from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. All fitness classes are designed for any fitness level. Anyone age 55+ is welcome.

The Shawnee Recreation Department hosts a free Senior Pickle Ball for ages 55+, and the format is open play. Enter through the Senior Recreation Center doors at 401 N. Bell to get checked in and gain access to the gym.

A Chair Fitness Strength class will be offered at the Senior Recreation Center at 10 a.m. Seniors aged 55+ are invited to this free class.

From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., there will be a gospel singing time at the Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell in the Wood Room. Everyone is invited.

January 20

The Shawnee Senior Center will host a Valentine wreath making class at 1 p.m. Registration has ended to make wreaths with pre-purchased supplies, but seniors are still welcome to watch and learn the steps.

The Senior Recreation Center holds a free Enhance Fitness class with Beth from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Anyone age 55+ is welcome.

A Chair Fitness Stretching class will be offered at the Senior Recreation Center at 10 a.m. Seniors age 55+ are invited to this free class.

Pickleball is available at the Senior Recreation Center from 1 to 3 p.m. for $2. All ages are welcome. Format is open play.

January 21

The Golden Chain Crochet group meets from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Shawnee Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell. All levels of skill are welcome, and no supplies are needed for the first visit to the class.

The Shawnee Senior Recreation Center will host the Storytime Band from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Attendees have the option of enjoying the music, dancing, or just visiting. It is free for seniors who have hit the age of 55.

Evening Pickleball will take place from 6:15 to 8:30 p.m. in the Municipal Auditorium at 400 N. Bell. All ages are welcome, and cost is $3 per person unless you have a Pickleball Pass. For more information, please call 405-878-1528.

January 22

The Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell holds a free Enhance Fitness class with Beth from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Anyone age 55+ is welcome.

From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., there will be a gospel singing time at the Shawnee Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell in the Wood Room. Everyone is invited.

Bingo will be held at 1 p.m. at the Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell. Anyone age 55+ is welcome. First card is free, others are 25 cents each.

January 23

Pickleball will be held today at the Municipal Auditorium at 400 N. Bell, just west of the Shawnee Senior Recreation Center. Cost is $3 per player and all ages are welcome. Beginning play is from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m., followed by open play and challenge court until 1 p.m.