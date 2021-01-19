Oklahoma State Election Board releases annual voter registration stats

The Shawnee News-Star

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma State Election Board has released annual voter registration statistics showing 2,272,252 Oklahomans are registered to vote. Oklahoma’s official voter registration statistics are counted every year on Jan. 15.

According to Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax, the largest number of Oklahoma's voters are Republicans, who make up 50.1% of registered voters. Democrats are the second-largest party with 32.9% of registered voters.

Independents, or voters not affiliated with a party, make up 16.3% of Oklahoma voters. The Libertarian Party, which gained recognition in 2016, now has 15,734 registered voters.

Oklahoma’s registered voters as of Jan. 15, 2021:

DEMOCRATS 748,222…….32.9%

REPUBLICANS 1,138,947…..50.1%

LIBERTARIANS 15,734…….....0.7%

INDEPENDENTS 369,349…….16.3%

TOTAL 2,272,252

For more information on voter registration OR to view or compare voter registration statistics since 1960, visit oklahoma.gov/elections.

