Shawnee sales tax up for January

Thanks to months of a tightened belt to its projected budget — first a 12.5 percent reduction now loosened to an 8.5 percent reduction — the Shawnee city sales tax collection report for January continues to show steady numbers, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Ashley Neel, finance director and city treasurer, reports the sales tax deposit was $2,047,293.89, including interest of $1,424.75, to be allocated as follows:

• General Fund — $1,169,882.23

• 2018 Capital Improvements Fund — $292,470.56

• Capital Improvements Fund — $226,664.69

• Street Improvements Fund — $255,911.73

• Economic Development Fund — $29,247.06

• Police Sales Tax Fund — $36,558.81

• Fire Sales Tax Fund — $36,558.81

Sales and use tax collections totaled $2,277,354.07 for January 2021.

According to Neel's report, this month's sales tax receipts came in at $114,338 or 5.92 percent more than last year's collections for January, which was $1,932,955.

“It should be noted the current sales tax estimate for FY 20-21 is based on a 8.5 percent reduction compared to the prior year budget,” Neel said.

But, for the year, sales tax collections are up $1,944,579 or 16.34 percent, over the projected budget year-to-date, she said.

“Use tax collections are up approximately $19,338, or 1.34 percent, under the projected budget year-to-date,” she said.

Sales tax receipts for the year are $13,844,760, nearly $1.95 million over the projected budget. Year-to-date Use Tax receipts show $230,060, which is up $18,923 (8.96 percent) more than January 2020.

Revenue during COVID months

Direct effects of the coronavirus shutdown caused a temporary lull, but sales tax collections in Shawnee have since rebounded.

Pottawatomie County received its first positive case of COVID-19 the last week of March, which spurred the start of added restrictions ordered by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Area residents spent significant time avoiding public spaces as a direct result of a shelter-at-home directive from leaders starting mid-March, during April and into May.

As a result, revenue was down for a period while all non-essential businesses were closed until mid-May.

