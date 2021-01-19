Shawnee sales tax up for January
Thanks to months of a tightened belt to its projected budget — first a 12.5 percent reduction now loosened to an 8.5 percent reduction — the Shawnee city sales tax collection report for January continues to show steady numbers, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Ashley Neel, finance director and city treasurer, reports the sales tax deposit was $2,047,293.89, including interest of $1,424.75, to be allocated as follows:
• General Fund — $1,169,882.23
• 2018 Capital Improvements Fund — $292,470.56
• Capital Improvements Fund — $226,664.69
• Street Improvements Fund — $255,911.73
• Economic Development Fund — $29,247.06
• Police Sales Tax Fund — $36,558.81
• Fire Sales Tax Fund — $36,558.81
Sales and use tax collections totaled $2,277,354.07 for January 2021.
According to Neel's report, this month's sales tax receipts came in at $114,338 or 5.92 percent more than last year's collections for January, which was $1,932,955.
“It should be noted the current sales tax estimate for FY 20-21 is based on a 8.5 percent reduction compared to the prior year budget,” Neel said.
But, for the year, sales tax collections are up $1,944,579 or 16.34 percent, over the projected budget year-to-date, she said.
“Use tax collections are up approximately $19,338, or 1.34 percent, under the projected budget year-to-date,” she said.
Sales tax receipts for the year are $13,844,760, nearly $1.95 million over the projected budget. Year-to-date Use Tax receipts show $230,060, which is up $18,923 (8.96 percent) more than January 2020.
Revenue during COVID months
Direct effects of the coronavirus shutdown caused a temporary lull, but sales tax collections in Shawnee have since rebounded.
Pottawatomie County received its first positive case of COVID-19 the last week of March, which spurred the start of added restrictions ordered by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Area residents spent significant time avoiding public spaces as a direct result of a shelter-at-home directive from leaders starting mid-March, during April and into May.
As a result, revenue was down for a period while all non-essential businesses were closed until mid-May.
