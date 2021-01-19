Growing business: Surf Bar moves to new site on Union

By Vicky O. Misa | Shawnee News-Star | USA Today Network

The Shawnee News-Star

The Surf Bar now has some extra breathing room, establishing its new home last week at a larger site at 4392 N. Union.

The business is owned and operated by Tyler Huebert, along with his longtime girlfriend Westie Sparks and his father, Scott Huebert.

The Surf Bar features several all-vegan smoothies and berry bowls without the use of added sweeteners.

“We could not be happier with our new neighbor,” Dr. Priscilla Larsen, of Sky Ortho, said. “Not only are Tyler and his crew a great success story, but their delicious smoothies are a healthy option for our orthodontic patients.”

Its previous location, at 1725 N. Kickapoo, which opened in November of 2018, is now officially closed.

Though it has been a tough decision to move from the Kickapoo site, Huebert said he is confident about it.

“I have been worried about losing customers,” he said. “We have babied this business along, but I know we had to make this move to help the business grow."

