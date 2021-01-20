Collections for Salvation Army holiday programs hold steady

By Vicky O. Misa | Shawnee News-Star | USA Today Network

The Shawnee News-Star

As many are struggling to outlast the negative impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Salvation Army continues to fight the good fight, helping those in need.

Salvation Army-Shawnee Capt. Patrick Connelly said 2020's Red Kettle program that just wrapped up a few weeks ago yielded $71,234.17 — just under last year's figures.

The Salvation Army in Shawnee has operated with budget deficits over the last several years, he said.

“The funds raised this season will enable us to continue the programs and services our community has come to expect,” Connelly said.

Volunteers are a big help, he said.

“Overall we had fewer paid ringers and volunteers this season, which is certainly attributable to the pandemic,” he said. “Our paid ringers average $21 dollars collected an hour while our volunteers average $45; volunteers really make the difference in our Red Kettle Campaign.”

Another popular annual program, Angel Tree provided clothing, food and toys for 547 children across Lincoln, Pottawatomie, and Seminole Counties, Connelly said. “The children represent 187 families — many of them first time program participants,” he said.

On a high note, Connelly said the Salvation Army-Shawnee's #Rescue Christmas campaign that is matched (up to $100,000) by Paul Milburn Fund at the Oklahoma City Community Foundation exceeded its goal by raising $125,063.16.

Coming up next month, Connelly said Salvation Army-Shawnee will be celebrating 120 years of service to God and suffering humanity in Shawnee.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.