City to negotiate contract with CEC to design 45th Street project

The long-awaited 45th Street Transportation Project (from Leo to Bryan) is moving forward as Shawnee city commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to enter into negotiations with a contractor for professional design services.

Shawnee City Engineer Seth Barkhimer said 14 qualified firms submitted SOQs (Statements of Qualifications) for the transportation project.

“Staff reviewed the SOQ’s, shortlisted, and interviewed four respondents who had the highest ranked SOQs,” Barkhimer said.

The four were CEC, Freese and Nichols, Olsson and Poe and Associates, Inc.

CEC was Barkhimer's recommendation, asking the board to authorize the city to enter into negotiations with the firm to develop a scope/fee contract for professional design services.

“Phase 1 of the project will be (along 45th Street) from Leo to somewhere east of Kickapoo,” Barkhimer said. He said he wasn't not sure yet where that first phase will stop specifically.

According to the request for qualifications (RFQ), plans will include design construction plans, specifications, and bid documents for the 45th street corridor from Leo Street to Bryan Street, which is approximately three miles. Design should also include new stormwater collection systems, sidewalks, and any subsurface utility relocations.

“(The design proposal) will be brought back before commission for approval,” he said.

Submissions were received from:

• CEC

• Cowan Group Engineering

• EST

• Freese and Nichols

• Half

• MacArthur Associated Consultants

• Meshek and Associates, LLC

• Olsson, Inc.

• Park Hill / Cardinal Engineering

• PEC

• Poe and Associates, Inc.

• Smith Roberts Baldischwiler, LLC

• TEIM Design

• Walter P Moore

Watch for updates.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.