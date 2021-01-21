Shawnee Mall exhibit, Kiktode, coming Friday

The Community Art Gallery of Shawnee is gearing up for the solo exhibition — titled Kiktode — all works by Charles Clark, Jan 22-24 and Jan 29-31 at Shawnee Mall.

Founder of the Ars Prima Movement, Clark’s work comprises mostly of what he calls Mundis Delenimentis, The World Unhinged.

Participants should be aware the exhibit will contain mature content.

Also, on Jan. 24, the gallery will host a small author symposium with Sandra Wilkins, author of Adas Heart, and Anna Timperley, author of Twisted, who is releasing her new book, "The Dedication."

Attendees are asked to follow city ordinances and CDC guidelines regarding masks and social distancing.