Avedis Foundation adds two new board members

The Avedis Foundation's board of directors has just named two Shawnee women to its membership.

“The Avedis Foundation board is pleased to welcome Tina Hanna and Marissa Lightsey,” Avedis board chair Mark Finley said. “The careers of both women speak to their true concern and compassion for their fellow citizens.”

He said both will help the Avedis board expand and carry out its mission.

Chuck Skillings, Governance Committee chair for the Foundation, said, “After considering many fine candidates to serve on the Avedis Board, we look forward to welcoming Tina and Marissa, two individuals who will greatly complement the diverse skill sets that our board members bring.”

Hanna

Shawnee native Tina K. Hanna is the executive director for South Central Industries. Hanna, who holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Central Oklahoma and a BA in Marketing from OBU, brings many years of civic volunteer experience to her role on the foundation’s board.

“Tina’s extensive background in development, fundraising and grant writing will contribute greatly to the foundation’s mission to improve the quality of life for our community,” Finley said.

Lightsey

Marissa Lightsey is a Shawnee resident whose passion for education has defined her career. She earned a Master of Human Resources Administration from East Central University and a BA in Applied Communications from OBU. Lightsey is the executive director of College and Career Readiness for the Oklahoma State Department of Education, in addition to serving as a dedicated community volunteer.

“Marissa’s long-standing commitment to service is matched only by her dedication to improving educational outcomes for our emerging workforce,” Finley said.

For more information about Avedis, visit avedisfoundation.org.

