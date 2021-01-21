Two die with COVID-19 over past two days

Reports of COVID-19 deaths in Pottawatomie County are not easing up as two more victims have died in the past two days.

The county's latest losses are a man and a woman, both in the 65 or older age group, according to Wednesday's and Thursday's reports.

The county's total now stands at 48.

There have been 103 deaths recorded in the state over the past two days.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, there have been 363,046 cases of COVID-19 so far in Oklahoma, the state health department reports.

Thursday

There were 55 additional deaths identified to report.

• One in Adair County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Atoka County, two females in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Caddo County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Cherokee County, one female in the 50-64 age group.

• One in Cleveland County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• Three in Comanche County, two females in the 36-49 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Four in Custer County, one female in the 50-64 age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Delaware County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Garvin County, one male in the 50-64 age group.

• Two in Grady County, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Jefferson County, two males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Kingfisher County, one female in the 50-64 age group.

• One in Lincoln County, one female in the 50-64 age group.

• One in Marshall County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Mayes County, one male in the 50-64 age group.

• Three in McClain County, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group.

• Three in Muskogee County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Seven in Oklahoma County, one female in the 50-64 age group, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Payne County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• Four in Pontotoc County, two females in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Pottawatomie County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Stephens County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Tillman County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Nine in Tulsa County, two females in the 65 or older age group, seven males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Wagoner County, one female in the 50-64 age group.

• One in Washington County, one male in the 50-64 age group.

Wednesday

On Wednesday, there were 48 additional deaths identified to report.

• One in Beckham County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Carter County, one female in the 50-64 age group.

• One in Cherokee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Choctaw County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Cleveland County, two males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Coal County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Three in Comanche County, one female in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Cotton County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Custer County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Delaware County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Garfield County, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Grady County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• Three in Kay County, one female in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Le Flore County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in McClain County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in McIntosh County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Muskogee County, two males in the 65 or older age group.

• Five in Oklahoma County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Okmulgee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Osage County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Payne County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Pittsburg County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Pontotoc County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Pottawatomie County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Rogers County, one male in the 36-49 age group.

• Two in Stephens County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Tillman County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Seven in Tulsa County, four females in the 65 or older age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.

Around the country

In the U.S., 24,438,723 cases have been recorded so far. There have been a reported 406,147 deaths, up 4,375 from Wednesday's report. The state of Oklahoma Department of Health website no longer offers data determining how many in the U.S. have recovered and how many cases are still active.

In the state, subtracting those who have recovered (327,135) and those who have died (3,140) from the total cases (363,046) brings the active case count to 32,771 across the state, down 1,264 from Wednesday's data.

County and city information was not available on the health department website by press time Thursday.

According to Wednesday's report, in the county, of the 6,735 total cases documented, 6,162 have recovered. Active cases numbered 526. There were 47 total deaths logged as of Wednesday.

In Shawnee, there were 4,159 total cases reported, according to Wednesday's data. Reportedly, 3,813 had recovered and 35 had died. Active cases were at 311.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

