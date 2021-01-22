Avedis doles out $20K grant to Project: SAFE

This week The Avedis Foundation awarded a $20,000 grant to Project: SAFE, in Shawnee, for critical services.

Project: SAFE's Sexual Assault Victims’ Advocate program has a mission of improving the response and services to sexual assault victims, as well as secondary victims, by providing personalized follow-up services after the Sexual Assault Nurse Exam (SANE) process. On average, 90 SANE exams are performed annually at the agency.

The advocate will provide immediate crisis intervention services, facilitate individual advocacy sessions and support groups, provide referrals to appropriate services and medical or court advocacy sessions.

For the 24-hour on-call rotation, the goal is to maintain an on-call schedule to ensure that an advocate is available to provide immediate transportation to safety, as well as provide emergency crisis intervention and support during all SANE examinations.

“The Avedis Foundation is honored and pleased to fund this project making a difference in the community,” Avedis President and CEO Dr. Kathy Laster said. “(Avedis) supports Project: SAFE and their mission to protect victims of domestic violence; Renee Clemmons and her staff, along with a passionate board, are dedicated to serve each client with the utmost compassion and confidential care.”

Project: SAFE Executive Director Renee Clemmons said the nonprofit is grateful to Avedis for its continued support of victims of abuse.

“With their assistance, our agency can provide critical services to those in need,” she said.

