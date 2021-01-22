SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.
NEWS

Seniors craft Valentine's wreaths

Tina Bridenstine
The Shawnee News-Star
Iris Fairless, left, and Susie Hoskins work on crafting Valentine's Day wreaths at the Shawnee Senior Center Wednesday, Jan. 20. Vonda Bryce, seen in the background, led the activity.

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and the Shawnee Senior Center helped celebrate in advance with a craft workshop Wednesday.

Vonda Bryce led a small group of senior citizens, showing them how to assemble Valentine's Day wreaths. Participants registered in advance, so supplies were on hand for them to use.

The senior center offers a variety of events for those over the age of 55. Some of the events, such as Pickleball or fitness classes, are offered on a regular basis. Others, like the wreath making class or a live streaming seminar that took place earlier in the week, are unique.

For more information about what's happening at the senior center, check out the News-Star's daily calendar of events or look for Recreation Facility Supervisor Amy Riggin's column, which appears in most weekend editions and on news-star.com.

Hyla Wood works on her Valentine's Day wreath at the Shawnee Senior Center.