Seniors craft Valentine's wreaths

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and the Shawnee Senior Center helped celebrate in advance with a craft workshop Wednesday.

Vonda Bryce led a small group of senior citizens, showing them how to assemble Valentine's Day wreaths. Participants registered in advance, so supplies were on hand for them to use.

The senior center offers a variety of events for those over the age of 55. Some of the events, such as Pickleball or fitness classes, are offered on a regular basis. Others, like the wreath making class or a live streaming seminar that took place earlier in the week, are unique.

For more information about what's happening at the senior center, check out the News-Star's daily calendar of events or look for Recreation Facility Supervisor Amy Riggin's column, which appears in most weekend editions and on news-star.com.