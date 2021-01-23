Splash repaint project deferred this week

The Shawnee Splash Waterpark Pool Paint Project, estimated to cost about $100,000, was deferred this week, but a contract for the winning bidder is likely to be decided soon.

Since the opening of the facility in June of 2015, staff has had to do minor repairs to the paint such as repainting the black lines for safety.

In 2019 the city received quotes to begin scheduling the repainting of one pool a year and did hire a contractor to repaint one of the pools, Director of Operations James Bryce said.

“Staff quickly found out during that season that the paint did not last and were going to need to do something different,” he said. “Staff contacted a company that paints commercial pools and worked with that company to develop a good scope and specs to ensure that the next time the pools were painted they were going to last.”

This will be a maintenance item that every four to five years will be repeated to keep the facility in good repair and open, he said.

“On Dec. 22 staff went out for bid on the Shawnee Waterpark Pool Painting Project along with an add alternate to look at recoating some of the floors within the pool house,” the agenda memo from Bryce reads.

The project would be funded out of the facility repair portion of the half-cent temporary sales tax, Bryce said.

Bryce said two bidders submitted quotes on the project, though there was more than a $40,000 difference in estimates between the two, he said.

Utility Maintenance Contractor, out of Wichita, Kansas, offered a bid of $62,350, with the addition of an add-alternate bid (for the pool building floor epoxy project) of $7.85 per square foot.

The other bidder, True Grit Sandblasting Co, Inc, of Ada, submitted a bid of $104,380, with the addition of an add-alternate bid (for the pool building floor epoxy project) of $8.25 per square foot.

City staff recommended deferment of an award this week to allow time to assess the submitted bids. Commissioners agreed to defer the item.

