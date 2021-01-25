Local students named to Missouri State University's fall 2020 Dean's list

The Shawnee News-Star

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri — Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean's list.

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).

More than 5,300 students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list. These local students made the list:

Caeden Palmer of Shawnee

Madison Young of Luther

Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs.