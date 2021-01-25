Shawnee woman dies with COVID-19; active cases waning

Another Shawnee woman has lost her life as reports of COVID-19 deaths in the county have been coming in every two to three days for the past month. Last month, on Dec. 23, there were 29 deaths in the county; that number has gone up by 20 in the past four weeks. Similarly, in December the deaths of Shawnee victims numbered 23, compared to 37 now — 15 more in the past month.

Cases

Though figures fluctuate, and deaths are being reported often right now, cases are showing a decline for the time being.

In the state, there were 35,471 active cases a month ago, while Monday's count shows 32,546.

The active case count a month ago in the county was reported at 691, compared to 518 now. For Shawnee, figures show 310 active cases now, compared to 427 last month.

Deaths

Pottawatomie County has lost another resident to COVID-19, a Shawnee woman in the 65 or older age group, according to Monday's report.

The county's total now stands at 49; of those, 37 were from Shawnee.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, there have been 374,853 cases of COVID-19 so far in Oklahoma, the state Health Department (OSDH) reports. Nearly 3,300 Oklahomans have died.

There were 14 additional deaths identified to report.

One in Cleveland County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Comanche County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Creek County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Garfield County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Kay County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Logan County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

One in Marshall County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

Four in Oklahoma County, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Pottawatomie County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

One in Stephens County, one male in the 50-64 age group.

One in Washington County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

In the U.S., 25,127,000 cases have been recorded so far. There have been a reported 419,214 deaths. The state of Oklahoma Department of Health website no longer offers data determining how many in the U.S. have recovered and how many cases are still active.

In the state, subtracting those who have recovered (339,014) and those who have died (3,293) from the total cases (374,853) brings the active case count to 32,546.

In the county, of the 6,971 total cases documented, 6,404 have recovered. Active cases number 518. There have been 49 deaths recorded.

In Shawnee, there were 4,291 total cases reported, according to Monday's data. Reportedly, 3,944 had recovered and 37 had died. Active cases were at 310.

Vaccinations

In a Facebook post, the Pottawatomie County Health Department offered an update on the ongoing vaccination rollout.

“This week we will conduct six large-scale PODs (points of dispensing) across our district, including at our FireLake Arena clinic. Each POD administers roughly 800-1100 vaccines per day, depending on location.”

Residents should not call or show up at these sites for vaccine information or assistance with finding an appointment, the health department post noted.

According to the OSDH website, at oklahoma.gov, just more than 278,000 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccinations (either Pfizer or Moderna) have been given across the state, so far. Of those, 35,822 residents have completed both the initial dose and booster. As of data released Friday, 315,875 prime doses and 174,900 boosters had been allocated.

To register and schedule an appointment for a first dose vaccine, visit vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.

“For those who have received a vaccination card and have been told to return on the specified date, at the same time of your prime appointment, please stick with those instructions,” the website reads, referring to receiving the booster.

“We are not able to accept walk-in appointments at any of our PODS/clinics,” the website reads. “Call 211 for any additional assistance.”

