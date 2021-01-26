B.J. Glover to speak at Bison Connections Webinar Feb. 11

The Shawnee News-Star

B.J. Glover, interim vice president for university culture, will be the featured speaker at OBU’s next “Bison Connections” webinar Thursday, Feb. 11, at noon. Her presentation is titled, “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Finding Your Voice Among Many.” OBU President Dr. Heath A. Thomas will also share some thoughts and an update on the university. Registration is free and all are invited to attend.

The Bison Connections series typically takes place in-person, gathering members of the community, business leaders, alumni, friends of the university and more to enjoy networking and conversation while being inspired and informed by powerful speakers. This is the second edition of Bison Connections to be moved online as a result of COVID-19. Past speakers include Dr Nathan Mellor, CEO of Strata Leadership; Mona Sabah Earnest, author, speaker and HR consultant; Thomas Hill III, CEO of Kimray Inc.; Steve Green, president of Hobby Lobby; and Jeremie Kubicek, executive chairman of GiANT Worldwide.

Glover assumed her duties as OBU’s interim vice president of university culture Dec. 1 of last year. In this capacity, she is leading efforts to provide tools and support for identifying and addressing systemic barriers within the university, to transform its culture into one that welcomes all people while remaining true to its Christian values and principles.

Glover is a successful entrepreneur, human resources officer, professional speaker and former news anchor, with decades of experience in helping organizations work through processes and build systems to establish their desired culture within the organization. She is the founder of B.J. Glover Learning and Consulting, helping organizations reach their desired goals through consulting, leadership development and professional coaching.

Glover grew up in segregated communities and schools in the deep south yet later also spent time living in Amsterdam. Formerly a television news anchor and talk show host, she subsequently enjoyed a successful career as a human resources leader for more than 25 years. She retired in 2015 from Johnson Controls, then a $55 billion Fortune 100 global enterprise. While there, she earned a Master of Science in human resource development at Villanova University as well as the SPHR and SHRM-SCP certifications.

Register for the Bison Connections Webinar at http://bit.ly/3p8kVRJ.