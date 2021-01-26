SSC students honor Martin Luther King Jr.

Special to the News-Star

Members of the Seminole State College President’s Leadership class met Thursday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The group watched “The Green Book,” a film based on a true story about an African-American pianist who embarks on a concert tour in the Deep South in 1962 and hires a Caucasian driver for protection during a time of racism and segregation.

President Lana Reynolds led a discussion with the students afterward, encouraging the group to share their thoughts on the film. She also asked them to continue to serve as leaders on campus and how they could be a positive voice against injustice and discrimination.

The leadership students also reviewed their schedule for the spring semester, which includes Higher Education Day activities, leadership panels, Earth Day appreciation and volunteer opportunities on campus and in the community.