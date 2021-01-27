Area students listed on SSC Fall Honor Rolls

The Shawnee News-Star

Seminole State College has released the names of local area honor roll students among those honored for the 2020 fall semester. Three separate honor rolls recognize students for their academic achievements.

The President’s Honor Roll is comprised of students who maintain a perfect 4.0 grade-point-average in at least 12 credit hours of coursework.

Students named to the Vice President’s Honor Roll must have a 3.5 grade-point-average or better and no grade below a “C”.

The Part-Time Students’ Honor Roll is for students who maintain a 3.5 grade-point-average with no grade below a “C” in at least six, but less than 12 college credit hours.

Students named to the President’s Honor Roll include (listed by hometown):

Ada: Gage Fuller and Jeremiah Kelley

Bethel Acres: Natalie Manion

Chandler: Braden Melson and Chelsea Wilhite

Choctaw: Natalie Waxenfelter

Earlsboro: Kerri Benard, Abigail Daily and Ryan Sanders

Konawa: Trulee Cook, Ashley Duck and Charlene Galimba

Macomb: Abigail Gilliam and Brandi James

Maud: Sydney McClaskey, Chisam Moore and Dondi O'Daniel-Fox

McLoud: Rebecca Maddox

Meeker: Trinitee Garcia, Amanda Harris, Rebecca Luschen and Jessica Smith

Newalla: Jaxon Cooper

Prague: Rebecca Copeland, Elizabeth Denney, Christopher Howell and Bonnie Simons

Seminole: Kellie Armitage, Brooklyn Biffle, Isaac Bloomer, Hayden Darr, Holli Gray, McKenna Hanan, Allison Holley, A-yo Jones, Laura McCutcheon, Khya Mitchell, Autumn Orsburn, Stuart Osborn, Donna Rupe, Zachary Shelton and Sophie Augustin

Shawnee: Shawnaci Burchett, Dereck Clem, Bryce Conley, Angela Copley, Kiersta de Leon Rodriguez, Dominic Green, Kennedy Gregory, Dornette Henry, Bailey Herrera, Summer Johnson, Jordan Little, Jake McRay, Kacy Meyer, Madeline Motley, Samantha Nenaikita, Raedyn Pierce, Serrenity Rezentes, Sierra Springer, Cierra Stevenson, Shelby Stinson, Spencer Sturgill, Madaline Watts, Hannah Weese, Sydney Whaley, Gabriel Wiley, Cepado Wilkins and Devin Tucker

Stroud: Terra Mitchell

Tecumseh: Devin Acklin, Elizabeth Fixico, Raymond Harjo, Josie Jared, Carli Jenkins, Haley Koster, Sarah McCarley, Jacob Platt, Bethany Randall, Emily Ridley and Mckayla Wright

Wellston: Amanda Flores

Wewoka: Jami Barkhimer, Heather Cauley, Payten Coursey, Carissa Eeds and Britlee Morris

S t udents named to the Vice-President’s Honor Roll include (listed by hometown):

Agra: Magen Dean and Alexandra Smith

Chandler: Caden Mitchell

Choctaw: Carter LaValley

Earlsboro: Austin Cox, Vincent Dailey, Shianne Duncan and Jessica Waddell

Konawa: Leonard Davis and Louis Fazio

Macomb: Destinee Hernandez and Aden Bruno

Maud: Cody Moldenhauer and Belinda Villot

McLoud: Jodi McCool and Sonya Meshquekennock

Meeker: Gabrielle Broyles and Ashley Doss

Prague: Isaiah Camren, Madison Johnson, Savana Marsh, Justin Short, Andrew Terrell and Sydney Winchester

Seminole: Harmony Gillespie, Cale Ashcraft, Case Conn, Sierra Josselyn, Gabriel Lambert, Heather Marshall, Dali-Anne Owens, Hannah Potter, Karsyn Reed, Krystin Rose, Alon Sloan, Hannah Thlocco, Marissa Vega and Shelby Williams

Shawnee: Rhoda Anterola, Morgan Beck, Sydney Breesawitz, Tristin Burchett, Garret Cheek, Brendan Connolly, Tamrin Davis, Thatcher Garlow, Laney Green, Chase Greenland, Bailey Henley, Ambroysha Hindman, Alvin Howard, Aleksander Jones, Caroline King, Kasadie Lawson, Caryn Leedom, Bailey Lewis, Michelle Mayfield, Jaxen McRay, Christopher Meyer, Baily Montgomery, Lexus Morgan, Kristy Poe, Tae'Lee Sims, Emily Stroup, Elizabeth Thomlinson, Jamey Wakefield, Bryce Warren, Korey Welliver, Brayden Worthley and Christina Zola

Tecumseh: Alexandra Bivens, Megan Bloxham, Casey Clark, Austin Custar, Elizabeth Lindsey and Jason White

Wewoka: Mohamad Al Ali, Brooklyn Black, Ashley Cheatwood, Brooklyn Hall, Emma Norman, Crystal Smith, Shelby Smith, Evan Stafford, Cole Ward and Ashley Wilburn

Students named to the Part-Time Honor Roll include (listed by hometown):

Asher: Kassidi Fidler

Chandler: Victoria Barton, Brooklyn Lane, Jacob Moehle and Grace Young

Choctaw: Savannah Bagwell

Davenport: Alexis Berry and Crystal Terrell

Earlsboro: Destiny Bell, Jordyn Bertrem, Leah Cervantes, Marah Combs, Brendan Conley and Taleigh Estrada

Harrah: Candice Smith

Konawa: Elisabeth Allen, Mackenzie Hernandez, David Herriman, Amanda Rodriguez, Chrystal Sandlin and Brittany Troglin

Macomb: Samantha Clonts

Maud: Caleb House, Paige McClanahan, Cora Moldenhauer, Amy Peters, Alycia Rodriguez, Westie Sparks and Camry Whitekiller

McLoud: Kylee Gill, Autumn Jacobo, Jonathon Landreth, Peyton Meiler, Jennifer Stapp and Frost Trussell

Meeker: Camille Columbus

Newalla: Monika Wooden

Prague: Parker Bailey, Samantha Blackwell, Timothy Brill, Avery Cantrell, Leslie Clark, Suzanne Clarke, Stephanie Daggs, Connor Davis, Alexis Goddard, Stephanie Godwin, Graceyn Hyden, Kylie Pickard and Lauren Root

Seminole: Ava Adams, Hannah Banning, Kamryn Brewer, Jorden Carroll, Kelli Cavins, Rebekah Choate, Campbell Coffey, Carson Dean, Raley Fletcher, Colin Frederick, Karlei Friend, Mickeal Friend, Alyssa Goodnight, Jake Harvey, Kamdyn Hill, Laura Jacene, Lisa Jennings, Annette Johnson, Jordan Kerr, Lilea King, Lexi Lindemann, Bryce Marshall, Hannah McCoy, Jordan Parks, Rylee Pogue, Jaimee Reeder, Desirae Richardson, Shania Satterfield, Paige Scott, NaTalia Sewell, Tatum Shelton, Jaxon Smith, Angela Stark and Casey Talkington

Shawnee: Jaryn Adamek, Tyler Babbie, Kaitlyn Battige, Miranda Bays, Colton Branch, Max Burrell, Kayla Casteel, Shelby Chisholm, Aaron Collins, Katherine Collins, Brian Columbus, Kristen Conaway, Christian DeNinno, Niloufar Firouzi, Thomas Fleming, Dallen Forsythe, Kaylin Franklin, Evan Fry, Gladys Gutierrez, Amy Hailey, Michael Hanes, Summer Harris, Anna Hester, Carson Hunt, Konner Ingersoll, Ashli Johnson, Palmer Jones, Martin Kamm, Rachel Kamm, Kali Kasterke, Haley Kidney, Kallee Kiser, Telissa Kuhlman, Danyn Lang, Emily Anne Lincicome, Nickole Little, William Logsdon, Hannah Long, Kalen Matthews, Allison Mayfield, Tyann Maytubby, Taylor McArthur, Isaac Mohr, Karson Montgomery, Shalaine Norcott, James Ogden, Sandra Ortiz, Brody Peters, Michael Pettit-Williams, Jayci Powell, Jordyn Powell, Andrea Quiroz, Madeline Rayner, Brandon Reed, Caleb Rice, Victoria Rymel, Hailey Satterfield, Makenzie Shatto, Lucky Sheppard, Marrissa Sherwood, Ayzia Shirey, Isaac Shirey, Lori Speers, Mackenzie Steele, Ella Swantek, Manjie Tan, Molly Underwood, Taryn Washburn, Brent White, Chandler Wilson, Hallie Wilson, Hunter Winn, Kirsten Winters, Elaine Witt and Caitlynn Wright

Sparks: Alexander Griffith

Stroud: Emma Buchanan, David Mathes and Wyatt McGee

Tecumseh: Jacey Anderson, Sarah Chesser, John Clemmons, Haylee Cobbs, Jessica Cummings, Casaundra Duncan, Gabriel Fisk, Amanda Frank, Crystal Hays, Anna Kelsey, Madalyn Leader, Emily Loman, April Lopez, Hannah Madden, Taylor Mansell, Ethan Phillips, Tara Pool, Logan Prestmo, Skyler Shepherd, Brayden Stone, Chasidy Vickery and Melissa Whaley

Wanette: ReAnna Orso

Wewoka: Oleseah Banks, Anna Cain, Sydney Hickman and Gabriel Ketcher