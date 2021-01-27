McLoud library to close temporarily for cleaning

The Shawnee News-Star

The McLoud Public Library will close at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, and be closed all day on Saturday, Jan. 30, for a deep cleaning and fogging of the building.

Pioneer Library System reports this is a routine procedure being conducted periodically by the City of McLoud as a COVID-19 safety precaution.

The library will reopen for its normal hours on Sunday, Jan. 31.

During the closing, library customers may access any of the Pioneer Library System’s other 11 branches, including nearby libraries in Shawnee and Tecumseh. Downloadable materials and other virtual services are available through the PLS website, www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org.

Customers also can download the Pioneer Connect App through the Apple Store or Google Play.