Teaching native culture: Chickasaw language learning tools now online

Chickasaw Nation

ADA – There are multiple online learning tools available to enhance an education and expand a worldview through mastering a new language.

The Chickasaw language was the primary language of the Chickasaw people for hundreds of years, passed on to new generations orally. Thanks to today’s technology, this gift can be accessed anywhere with an internet connection.

Several programs and services have been established by the Chickasaw Nation to revitalize the language. The Chickasaw Nation offers many convenient learning opportunities for students of all ages looking to brush up on their linguistic skills in Chikashshanompa’ (the Chickasaw language).

Contact the language department at (580) 436-7272 or visit Chickasaw.net/ChickasawLanguage for more information.

Online language learning opportunities include:

Chickasaw Kids

Parents or caregivers using time at home to continue a child’s learning need look no further than ChickasawKids.com for a connection to Chickasaw language and culture.

ChickasawKids.com is an interactive children’s site featuring history, culture, recipes, language, games and more.

At the website, you can print coloring sheets featuring Chickasaw Nation landmarks, take a virtual tour of the Chickasaw White House, and meet the Chickasaw Kids characters, Nashoba, Ofi and Pakali’.

Click on the “Kids” tab in the top right corner to access Chickasaw language activities.

Chickasaw Language Basics App

Chickasaw Language Basics app features hundreds of Chickasaw words, phrases, songs and videos. The language is taught in recorded pronunciations grouped by themes and purpose. Greetings, food, animals and technology are some of the lessons.

Chickasaw Language Basics can be downloaded for free at Apple.com/iTunes or accessed on an Android mobile device. To find the same tools with a web browser, a self-teaching portal and workbook can be found online at Chickasaw.net/Anompa.

Rosetta Stone Chickasaw

A collaboration between the Chickasaw Nation and Rosetta Stone, the world’s leading language-learning software company, offers interactive language lessons for speakers of all levels.

Developed in conjunction with native Chickasaw speakers, Rosetta Stone Chickasaw features 120 lessons that allow you to study at your own pace and learn conversational Chickasaw phrases that can be incorporated into daily life.

Users can access Rosetta Stone Chickasaw, a cloud-based program, through a computer or mobile app for Android/Apple devices.

Rosetta Stone Chickasaw is now available at no cost to Chickasaw citizens. Chickasaw Nation employees and the general public may purchase the app. If you are new to Rosetta Stone Chickasaw, visit Chickasaw.net/RosettaStone to register and begin your journey.

Chickasaw.TV

Chickasaw.TV has a channel dedicated to learning the Chickasaw language through lessons, songs, games and stories. Visit the Chikashshanompa’ channel on Chickasaw.TV.

At home Chickasaw portal

Responsible distancing does not have to mean cultural distancing. For anyone looking to access an assortment of cultural lessons and entertainment, the Chickasaw Nation has created a web portal. It’s available to the public at Chickasaw.net/AtHome.

There, anyone can find an assortment of history lessons, language courses, cooking guides, crafting instructions, games and streamable documentaries.

The “Chickasaw Culture” section, for example, offers language flashcard lessons and a discussion with Joshua Hinson, director of the Chickasaw Nation Language Department.