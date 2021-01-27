Two Shawnee women die with COVID-19 over past two days

Pottawatomie County is still making the list of COVID-19 deaths nearly every day as two more victims have died in the past two days.

The county's latest losses are two Shawnee women, both in the 65 or older age group, according to Tuesday's and Wednesday's reports.

Pottawatomie County's total now stands at 51.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, there have been 379,110 cases of COVID-19 so far in Oklahoma, the state health department reports.

Wednesday

There were 65 additional deaths identified to report — in a special note, of the deaths reported Wednesday, the deaths occurred between Dec. 14, 2020, and Jan. 25, 2021:

— 39 occurred since 1/20

— 48 occurred since 1/1

— 50 decedents were aged 65+

— 11 decedents were 50-64 years of age

— 4 decedents were 36-49 years of age

— 57 were reported to have been hospitalized

— 14 of the deaths were LTC associated

Deaths identified to report:

• One in Canadian County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Cherokee County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• There are 11 in Cleveland County, two females in the 65 or older age group, nine males in the 65 or older age group.

• Four in Comanche County, four males in the 65 or older age group.

• Three in Creek County, one female in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Custer County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Le Flore County, one female in the 36-49 age group.

• Two in Lincoln County, two males in the 50-64 age group.

• One in Mayes County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Muskogee County, one female in the 50-64 age group.

• There are 12 in Oklahoma County, one female in the 36-49 age group, four females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 36-49 age group, two males in the 50-64 age group, four males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Okmulgee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Pawnee County, one female in the 36-49 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Payne County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Pottawatomie County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Rogers County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• There are 11 in Tulsa County, one female in the 50-64 age group, three females in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 50-64 age group, five males in the 65 or older age group.

• Four in Washington County, one male in the 50-64 age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Woods County, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

Tuesday

On Tuesday, there were 30 additional deaths identified to report.

• Two in Carter County, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Four in Cleveland County, three females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 36-49 age group.

• One in Custer County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Garvin County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Greer County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in McClain County, one male in the 36-49 age group.

• Three in Muskogee County, one female in the 50-64 age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.

• Six in Oklahoma County, four females in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Pottawatomie County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Rogers County, one male in the 50-64 age group.

• One in Seminole County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Texas County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• Five in Tulsa County, two females in the 65 or older age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Wagoner County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

Around the country

In the U.S., 25,443,699 cases have been recorded so far. There have been a reported 425,216 deaths, up 4,087 from Tuesday's report. The state of Oklahoma Department of Health website no longer offers data determining how many in the U.S. have recovered and how many cases are still active.

In the state, subtracting those who have recovered (345,867) and those who have died (3,388) from the total cases (379,110) brings the active case count to 29,855 across the state, down 549 from Tuesday's data.

According to Wednesday's report, in Pottawatomie County, of the 7,038 total cases documented, 6,495 have recovered. Active cases number 492, up eight from Tuesday's data. There are 51 total deaths logged.

In Shawnee, there were 4,330 total cases reported, according to Wednesday's data. Reportedly, 3,999 have recovered and 39 have died. Active cases are at 292.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

