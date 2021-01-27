Wrangler/Kontoor makes donation to SSC Food Pantry

Submitted

Employees from Wrangler/Kontoor made a large donation of canned and other non-perishable food items to the Seminole State College Food Pantry recently. Members of the company’s Distribution Center Activities Committee organized the canned food drives for the SSC Food Pantry and Seminole’s community Interfaith Food Pantry. Additionally, the group participated in a Christmas toy drive and in an effort to assist local nursing home residents. Wrangler/Kontoor’s donation to SSC, alongside many other community donations last year, allowed the campus to help 228 households and 516 individuals with food insecurity issues in 2020.