News-Star/Patriot Auto Group Car Finalists: Mohr, Kidney

Student of the Month: Bethel High School senior Isaac Mohr

Senior Isaac Mohr is a leader at Bethel High School and maintains a 3.917 GPA.

He has been selected as one of The Shawnee News-Star and Patriot Auto Group Students of the Month for December and is now in the running to win a car.

“Isaac is a superior student, an outstanding proven leader in FFA and in his community, and overall, a highly motivated student with impeccable character,” Bethel High School Foreign Language Teacher Ty Caudle said. “I have personally observed Isaac achieving at the highest level in my Spanish 1 and 2 classes.”

He said Mohr is the rare student who consistently maintains an “A” average while always seeking ways to improve and be the absolute best he can be.

Mohr showcased his versatility by leading out in Bethel's FFA chapter as senior vice president this year, Caudle said.

“Isaac helped bring shooting sports back to Bethel his eighth-grade year,” he said. “Since then, he has been a state-qualifying shooter his sophomore year with his team and as an individual.”

Caudle said Mohr has amassed countless hours of community service from mowing lawns and providing eggs for families in the surrounding communities.

“Isaac has demonstrated inside and outside of the classroom his consistent character and self-motivation to achieve and reach his goals,” he said. “He consistently shows the utmost respect for all students and teachers.”

Caudle said Mohr has taken unique initiative for his present and future goals as he has demonstrated enormous responsibility in assisting with his family farm, especially in hay production and its cattle operation.

“He is the type of student who deserves this type of recognition, but would not normally seek to elevate himself above anyone else,” Caudle said. “His humility and grace will definitely help guide him to success in all his future endeavors.”

Mohr said after graduation he intends to attend OSU and major in an agriculture-related program.

His parents are Bricen and Angi Mohr.

Student of the Month: Bethel High School senior Haley Kidney

Senior Haley Kidney is a leader at Bethel High School and maintains a perfect 4.0 GPA.

She has been selected as one of The Shawnee News-Star and Patriot Auto Group Students of the Month for December and is now in the running to win a car.

“I've had ample opportunity to get to know Haley over the last nine years, both as a student and library patron,” Bethel High School Librarian Leah O'Rorke said. “It's been a joy watching her grow into an outstanding individual who continues to excel in both her academic and personal pursuits, and continues to make our community a better place.”

O'Rorke said she quickly recognized Kidney's motivation and work ethic.

“That coupled with her commitment to excellence and her value of moral integrity has set her apart,” she said. “I have personally witnessed her accomplishments over and over again.”

O'Rorke said between excelling in her studies in her regular high school courses and concurrent college coursework, to attending the pre-engineering program at Gordon Cooper Technology Center (GCTC), Kidney has maintained an excellent grade point average qualifying her as an Academic Letter Jacket recipient and being inducted into the National Honor Society.

Kidney's involvement in Bethel's gold-star Student Council includes being elected the executive vice president for 2020-2021; executive secretary for 2019-2020; chairing the homecoming committee for four years, attending multiple leadership camps.

She also was named Leadership Academy student ambassador and elected Skills USA historian for 2019-2020. She has been an active member of Bethel's gifted and talented program for the last four years. Kidney was also selected for the BancFirst Student Board of Directors.

“Haley had remained actively involved and maintained leadership positions in multiple extra-curricular clubs offered at our school and GCTC,” O'Rorke said.

She said it is safe to say Kidney is one-of-a-kind.

“Her motivation, attitude, and integrity will continue to push her toward her dreams,” O'Rorke said.

Kidney's parents are Spence and Allison Kidney.

Best of Preps 2020-21

For the fourth year, Patriot Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Chandler is going to provide a brand new Jeep Renegade for the Patriot Student of the Year to a student from participating high schools in the area.

The Patriot Auto Group is teaming up with The Shawnee News-Star to recognize the area’s best student.

During the school year, two students of the month will be selected by an impartial panel of judges based off nominations from administrators at the school. Those 16 students will be finalists to win the Patriot Student of the Year award and one will drive home in a new car after the News-Star's fifth annual Best of Tri-County Preps banquet at FireLake Arena in the spring. The remaining 15 students will win scholarships.

Each month administrators at participating area high schools will submit a nomination for a senior who has an excellent grade point average, displays community leadership qualities, is an active volunteer and displays high moral integrity.

Additional sponsors of the program include Communications Federal Credit Union, Pioneer Library System, First National Bank and Trust Co., and the Citizen Potawatomi Nation.

There will be 16 finalists total, two each during the months of September through April; so far, finalists include:

• September — Callie Roberts, of Prague, and Kulson Yates, of Tecumseh

• October — Daniel King, of Shawnee, and Kylee Greenwalt, of Dale

• November — Kaycee Babek, of Meeker, and Chandler Wilson, of Bethel

• December — Isaac Mohr, of Bethel, and Haley Kidney, of Bethel

Watch for January finalists, coming soon.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.