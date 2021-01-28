Pott. County man loses life to COVID-19

For the fourth day in a row, a resident of Pottawatomie County has been reported as dying from COVID-19.

According to Thursday's report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), a male in the 65 or older age group has died.

The county's total now stands at 52.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, there have been 381,430 total cases of COVID-19 so far in Oklahoma, the OSDH reports.

There are 35 additional deaths identified to report.

• One in Bryan County, one female in the 50-64 age group.

• Two in Caddo County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 and older age group.

• One in Carter County, one female in the 50-64 age group.

• One in Cleveland County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Three in Creek County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Garvin County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Johnston County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Kay County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Kingfisher County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Le Flore County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in McClain County, one male in the 50-64 age group.

• Three in Muskogee County, one female in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Nowata County, one male in the 50-64 age group.

• Four in Oklahoma County, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Pottawatomie County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Rogers County, two males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Stephens County, one female in the 50-64 age group.

• Seven in Tulsa County, four females in the 65 or older age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Wagoner County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Washington County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

Around the country

In the U.S., 25,598,061 cases have been recorded so far. There have been a reported 429,195 deaths, up 3,979 from Wednesday's report. The state of Oklahoma Department of Health website no longer offers data determining how many in the U.S. have recovered and how many cases are still active.

In the state, subtracting those who have recovered (348,836) and those who have died (3,423) from the total cases (381,430) brings the active case count to 29,171 across the state, down 684 from Wednesday's data.

According to Thursday's report, in Pottawatomie County, of the 7,061 total cases documented, 6,552 have recovered. Active cases number 457, down 35 from Wednesday's data. There are 52 total deaths logged.

In Shawnee, there were 4,342 total cases reported, according to Thursday's data. Reportedly, 4,027 have recovered and 39 have died. Active cases are at 276, down 16 since Wednesday.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.