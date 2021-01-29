Garden Grove MBC in Prague welcomes new pastor

Submitted

Garden Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 49983 Wolverine Road, Prague, is pleased to welcome new pastor Bro. Matt Raines and his family.

Bro. Matt served as the associate pastor at Florence Street in Broken Arrow since 2008. Before joining Florence Street, he pastored at Eufaula Missionary Baptist Church for over two years. Bro. Matt was ordained by Garden Grove Missionary Baptist Church in May of 2005 and attended the Concord Baptist Institute of Norman.

He was saved and baptized at the age of 7 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Ringling, Okla., where his father Bro. Mike Raines was pastor. Bro. Mike Raines pastored many churches in Oklahoma, including Garden Grove Missionary Baptist Church from 1991to 1996.

Bro. Matt and his wife Cara (Davis) were married in June of 2000 and they have four children together: two boys (Jake and Eli) and two girls (Leah and Emma). The church asks the community to help welcome Bro. Matt and his family by joining his first service on Sunday, Feb. 7.

Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m., and the service begins at 10:45 a.m. Lunch will follow with afternoon services at 1:45 p.m. Garden Grove Missionary Baptist Church has been serving the community for over 100 years .

You can find Garden Grove on Facebook at www.facebook.com/gardengrovembcor www.gardengrovembc.org.