Area students named to college honor rolls out of state

Area students have been named to honor rolls at colleges out of state.

LeTourneau University announces fall 2020 dean's list

LONGVIEW, Texas - Shawnee's Joshua Cravens, BS Chem-Engineering, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at LeTourneau University. The dean's list recognizes students who have achieved a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester.

LeTourneau University President Dr. Dale A. Lunsford said being named to the dean's list is a significant academic achievement and honor.

"As the comprehensive Christian polytechnic institution in the country, LeTourneau University attracts students who are among our nation’s best,” Lunsford said. “I'm especially impressed with these honor roll students, and I expect them to have a significant impact on our future."

•••

Cedarville University releases fall dean's list

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Abigail Lilite of Shawnee was named to the Cedarville University fall 2020 dean's list.

This recognition required Lilite to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,550 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.