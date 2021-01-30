Shawnee hospital makes donation to BBBS

As the area closes in on a year of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, local hospital employees have remained front-and-center, helping others who need it, though sometimes not in a way that is expected.

Through their casual Friday fundraiser, SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital-Shawnee employees recently offered a donation to a local nonprofit — something they do regularly.

The latest recipient of the hospital's ongoing fundraising effort was Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma.

Carla Tollett, public relations, communications and marketing consultant at the hospital, said every quarter the local hospital's staff raises money for different nonprofits in the area.

“It’s simple, you pay to dress more casual — jeans for office personal, and our clinic staff can wear t-shirts,” she said.

Tollett said the donation amount for each individual is $5 for each Friday.

“You can pay per quarter and receive a small discount,” she added.

Each month a nonprofit is designated to receive the donation.

“We have also given to Legacy Parenting, Project Safe, the (Salvation Army-Shawnee) Boys and Girls Club and many more,” she said.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.