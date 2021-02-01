Pott. County COVID-19 death count continues to rise

Over the past week, several residents in Pottawatomie County have reportedly died from COVID-19. Two more Shawnee residents died over the weekend, according to weekend data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH).

The county's total now stands at 55.

As of the report released at 11 a.m. Monday, there have been 390,868 total cases of COVID-19 so far in Oklahoma, the OSDH reports.

There are 17 additional deaths identified to report Monday.

• One in Atoka County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Canadian County, one female in the 36-49 age group.

• One in Cleveland County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Three in Creek County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Muskogee County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 50-64 age group.

• Three in Oklahoma County, three males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Pawnee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Pushmataha County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Sequoyah County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Stephens County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Tulsa County, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

Around the country

In the U.S., 26,186,781 cases have been recorded so far. There have been a reported 441,324 deaths, up 8,129 from Friday's data. The state of Oklahoma Department of Health website no longer offers data determining how many in the U.S. have recovered and how many cases are still active.

In the state, subtracting those who have recovered (358,040) and those who have died (3,564) from the total cases (390,868) brings the active case count to 29,264 across the state, down 275 from Friday's data.

According to Monday's report, in Pottawatomie County, of the 7,199 total cases documented, 6,691 have recovered. Active cases number 453, down seven from Friday's data. There are 55 total deaths logged.

In Shawnee, there were 4,435 total cases reported, according to Monday's data. Reportedly, 4,128 have recovered and 41 have died. Active cases are at 266, down four since Friday.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.