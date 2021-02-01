Public input sought on SH-9 widening plan for Pottawatomie, Cleveland counties

ODOT

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual open house to provide updates and get public input on planned reconstruction of SH-9 near Pink in Cleveland and Pottawatomie counties.

The project will widen SH-9 to four lanes with a center turn lane between the Pecan Creek bridge, about one mile east of Harrah Road, in Cleveland County and the SH-102 junction in Pottawatomie County to accommodate current and future traffic volumes. This project is part of ODOT’s ongoing effort to complete a four-lane corridor between Norman and Tecumseh. Additionally, bridges will be replaced at Bullfrog Creek and Jim Creek, and the SH-9 intersection at Fishmarket Rd./NS-330 Rd. will be improved. The department is proposing stop signs on SH-102 at the intersection with SH-9; however, the public is asked to provide feedback on possible future alternatives for the intersection, including a roundabout or a J-turn.

Right-of-way acquisition and utility relocation is scheduled to begin later in 2021 and construction is expected to begin in Federal Fiscal Year 2027.

SH-9 Virtual Open House

Public comments will be accepted through Feb. 15

https://www.odot.org/Highway9