Shawnee Family Promise sells day center

A local nonprofit that shuttered its doors a year ago has just sold its day center to neighbor Georg Fischer Central Plastics.

Family Promise's mission is to aid families experiencing homelessness by helping them achieve sustainable independence, but a lack of funds caused the Pottawatomie County affiliate of Family Promise to discontinue operations in Shawnee last February.

“For more than 15 years, Family Promise has coordinated meals, community connections and overnight hospitality through the support of numerous area churches,” Pastor Cliff Craig, of Northridge Church of Christ, said. “Families also received administrative support services to assist in rebuilding their lives for the sake of self-sufficiency at the day center.”

Shawnee's Family Promise day center was directly across the street from Georg Fischer Central Plastics, on West Independence, just southwest of Highway 177.

“Recently, Georg Fischer Central Plastics purchased the Family Promise day-center in a move that will be favorable to both parties,” Craig said. “Georg Fischer will have an opportunity to expand their operations, and in an effort to do the most amount of good with remaining resources, Family Promise has invested the proceeds from the sale into the trust of the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma.”

Craig said Avedis will manage the funds consistent with the provisions of a fund agreement that was established.

Craig said the fund agreement with the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma — and Avedis — comes with a couple conditions:

The agreement states that: (1) funds must be used to provide seed money to establish a new Family Promise affiliate in Shawnee to be started within two years of the initiation of this fund or an entity with a similar mission or, (2) if that requirement is not met, the Avedis Foundation will have the discretion to direct the funds to one or more nonprofit entities in Pottawatomie County as it deems appropriate.

Family Promise board member Tate Monroe said he is encouraged by the investment, as it remains in line with the nonprofit's mission.

“Family Promise is grateful for the generous contributions received by volunteers and donors over the years,” he said. “As we recognize that the need for care still exists in Pottawatomie County, it is our desire to honor those gifts by ensuring that the sale of the day center continues to benefit children and families with housing insecurities and those organizations dedicated to helping.”

