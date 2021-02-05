Two Shawnee women die with COVID-19

Since Tuesday's News-Star update, two Shawnee women have reportedly died with COVID-19, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH).

The county's total now stands at 57.

As of the report released at 11 a.m. Friday, there have been 399,727 total cases of COVID-19 so far in Oklahoma, the OSDH reports.

There were 79 deaths in the state identified Wednesday and Thursday. Of those, a noted update on Wednesday's report of 52 deaths established the figure was a culmination of additional deaths that had occurred between Jan. 4 and Feb. 1. As COVID-19 data move into our reporting system, it can take a few days to fully investigate and verify the information, the website reads.

One Shawnee victim's death was reported Wednesday — a female in the 65 or older age group, as well as another on Thursday's record.

Friday

• On Friday there were 29 additional deaths identified to report.

• One in Caddo County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Canadian County, two males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Cleveland County, one male in the 50-64 age group.

• Two in Delaware County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 36-49 age group.

• One in Garvin County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Grady County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Le Flore County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Lincoln County, one female in the 36-49 age group, one male in the 50-64 age group.

• One in McClain County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Seven in Oklahoma County, four females in the 65 or older age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Ottawa County, two females in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Pontotoc County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Rogers County, one female in the 36-49 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Stephens County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Four in Tulsa County, two females in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.

Around the country

In the U.S., 26,679,499 cases have been recorded so far. There have been a reported 455,874 deaths. The state of Oklahoma Department of Health website no longer offers data determining how many in the U.S. have recovered and how many cases are still active.

In the state, subtracting those who have recovered (369,278) and those who have died (3,710) from the total cases (399,727) brings the active case count to 26,739 across the state.

According to Friday's report, in Pottawatomie County, of the 7,328 total cases documented, 6,858 have recovered. Active cases number 413, up six from Thursday's data. There are 57 total deaths logged.

In Shawnee, there were 4,515 total cases reported, according to Friday's data. Reportedly, 4,224 have recovered and 43 have died. Active cases are at 248, up five since Thursday.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

