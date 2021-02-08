Two from Shawnee die with COVID-19 over weekend

COVID-19 deaths in Pottawatomie County have gone up again as data shows two more Shawnee victims reportedly lost their lives over the weekend, according to figures from the Oklahoma State Department of Health website, at oklahoma.gov.

As of Monday, there are 59 total COVID-19-related deaths in the county; that number has gone up by 20 in the past four weeks. Shawnee deaths number 45 now, 16 more added to the tally, according to data from a month ago.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, there have been 404,994 cases of COVID-19 so far in Oklahoma, the state Health Department (OSDH) reports. Just more than 3,800 Oklahomans have died.

There were 4 additional deaths identified to report.

• One in Cleveland County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Creek County, one female in the 50-64 age group.

• One in Le Flore County, one female in the 50-64 age group.

• One in Oklahoma County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

In the U.S., 27,005,831 cases have been recorded so far. There have been a reported 463,445 total deaths, compared to 365,208 a month ago — nearly 100,000 deaths counted in the past four weeks. The state of Oklahoma Department of Health website no longer offers data determining how many in the U.S. have recovered and how many cases are still active.

In the state, subtracting those who have recovered (374,950) and those who have died (3,817) from the total cases (404,994) brings the active case count to 26,227. There were 2,703 deaths tallied a month ago, so just more than 1,100 deaths have occurred in the past four weeks.

In the county, of the 7,446 total cases documented, 6,939 have recovered. Active cases number 448. There have been 59 deaths recorded.

In Shawnee, there were 4,576 total cases reported, according to Monday's data. Reportedly, 4,269 had recovered and 45 total have died. Active cases are at 262.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.