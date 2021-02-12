Oklahoma Congressional delegation thanks National Guard for U.S. Capitol Service

The Shawnee News-Star

WASHINGTON – Congresswoman Stephanie Bice (OK-05), a member of the House Armed Services Committee, together with U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Representative Kevin Hern (OK-01), Representative Markwayne Mullin (OK-02), Representative Frank Lucas (OK-03), Representative Tom Cole (OK-04), and Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.), wrote a letter to the Oklahoma National Guard this week, thanking them for their exemplary service at the U.S. Capitol last month.

Bice and several Oklahoma Congressional members met with the troops while they were in town guarding the U.S. Capitol during inauguration. Oklahoma National Guard members spent a week guarding the nation’s capitol.

“It was an honor to have the Oklahoma National Guard in Washington to ensure the safety and security of all who work within the Capitol complex. The sacrifices of these men and women are truly appreciated and will not be forgotten,” Bice said.

“I am deeply grateful to the Oklahomans who answered the call to serve with the Oklahoma National Guard and have been diligently working to keep us safe in our nation’s capital,” said Rep. Hern. “In-person attendance at this year’s inauguration was severely limited, but Oklahoma National Guard members were among the few onsite for the ceremony and will forever be a part of this chapter in our history. I am glad to know that we have such impressive men and women protecting us.”

“I was honored to be able to spend some time with OK National Guardsmen while they were in Washington and thank them for their service,” said Rep. Mullin. “The sacrifices they made, including being away from their loved ones back home, to help protect our Capitol will not be forgotten.”

“Following the unfortunate events last month, the Oklahoma National Guard showed one of Oklahoma’s brightest qualities- the Oklahoma Standard,” said Rep. Lucas. “We owe a tremendous amount of gratitude to the Guardsmen and women who put their lives on hold back home to ensure the safety and security of the U.S. Capitol. Thank you to every member of the Oklahoma National Guard for your service and sacrifice in our times of need.”

“I am deeply grateful for the service of hundreds of members of Oklahoma’s own National Guard who were recently stationed in our nation’s capital to support and reinforce security during the presidential inauguration,” said Rep. Cole. “The brave members of our state’s National Guard truly live up to their motto of ‘Always Ready, Always There.’ I am proud to join Oklahoma’s congressional delegation in expressing my appreciation for their efforts and congratulating them on a mission completed well.”

“The Oklahoma National Guard has a special place in all of our hearts and I am proud to have such outstanding men and women wearing the uniform of their nation,” said Inhofe. “The service members of the armed forces deserve a thank you for their commitment, and I’m glad to sign on to Representative Bice’s letter to show them a small token of our gratitude.”

“It was my highest honor to personally thank our Oklahoma National Guard members, who kept everyone safe during President Biden’s inauguration,” said Lankford. “Their families shared them with us to ensure the peaceful transition of power, and they did so with distinction. Thank you for how you keep us safe and for letting me show you around the US Capitol.”