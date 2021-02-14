Locals named to Oklahoma Restaurant Association Board of Directors

The Shawnee News-Star

The Oklahoma Restaurant Association (ORA) announced its 2021 Board of Directors at its annual meeting on Feb. 10, 2021.

The meeting opened with guest speaker Mike Whatley, vice president of state and local affairs at the National Restaurant Association (NRA), who presented an insightful keynote address highlighting issues facing the restaurant industry and where ORA members from around the state participated in this virtual meeting.

The ORA elected board members who represent membership around the state, including these from the Shawnee and tri-county area:

Scott Bainbridge, Boom-A-Rang Diner, Seminole

Stephen DeGraffenried, Boom-A-Rang Diner, Shawnee

Founded in 1933, the Oklahoma Restaurant Association is the trade association of restaurants and foodservice operations, the state's largest private industry employer. Representing more than 4,500 restaurants and members, the ORA actively monitors legislation and regulatory agencies; helps foodservice management develop and strengthen business; and develops the membership to do together for the industry what cannot be done individually.