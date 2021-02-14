Winter weather: Oklahoma highway conditions report - Sunday

ODOT

WINTER WEATHER: Highway Conditions Alert, 2-14-21 as of 4 p.m.

Conditions range from light snow flurries to heavy snow with drifting across Oklahoma highways this afternoon, causing further travel delays. Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews continue around-the-clock plowing and clearing operations and are asking the public to delay travel heading into the evening as this is likely to be the worst point for conditions since the start of the storm.

Dangerous and life-threatening situations could occur should drivers become stranded in the storm. Travel is highly discouraged at this time.

Both the Oklahoma City metro area and Tulsa metro area remain snow covered with slick spots, however, conditions are expected to worsen overnight especially on elevated surfaces.

The I-35 southern corridor remains mostly snow-packed in the left lane and conditions are expected to deteriorate as snow continues to fall. I-40 and US-69 both are seeing light blowing snow in many areas and remain slick in spots.

Southeastern Oklahoma is receiving light snow and crews continue plowing operations. Bryan and Choctaw county highways have at least one lane cleared. Southwestern and south-central Oklahoma are experiencing a range of conditions from light snow and slick spots to hard blowing, drifting snow with snow-packed highways, slick spots and low visibility.

Blowing snow with slick and hazardous spots will continue to hamper clearing operations and visibility for travel statewide, particularly in northwestern Oklahoma and the Panhandle.

In sharing an update from the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, the Turner Turnpike/I-44 is closed just east of Oklahoma City due to a multi-vehicle incident. Westbound traffic is being diverted to the Kickapoo Turnpike and eastbound Turner Turnpike traffic is being diverted to I-35.

Crews will continue plowing operations until highways are dry and clear, which potentially could be a significant amount of time.

Current highway and interstate conditions can be viewed with an interactive map at https://www.okroads.org and also on the Drive Oklahoma mobile app.

REMEMBER during snowy and icy conditions, if travel is necessary, motorists are asked to:

Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.

Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.

Be patient and allow extra time in reaching destinations.

Also on Sunday, The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol have shut down a portion of the Turner Turnpike due to multi-vehicle accident.

Westbound traffic is being diverted to the Kickapoo Turnpike. Eastbound traffic is being diverted to I-35.

First responders are at the scene treating the injured and expect the westbound lane to be closed at least several hours.

If you must travel, seek an alternate route. Visibility is extremely poor. Avoid area.

To check CURRENT ROAD CONDITIONS in Oklahoma, call

For turnpike information, call the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority at 877-403-7623 or go to www.pikepass.com.

If drivers must travel out of state they are urged to check area road conditions before heading out.

Out-of-State Road Conditions

Arkansas 501-569-2374 www.idrivearkansas.com

Colorado 303-639-1111 www.cotrip.org

Kansas 866-511-5368 www.Kandrive.org

Missouri 888-275-6637 www.modot.org

New Mexico 800-432-4269 www.nmroads.com

Texas 800-452-9292 www.drivetexas.org