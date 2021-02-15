Week's tally marks 10 local COVID-19 deaths

Local COVID-19 deaths continue to rise as data shows 10 Pottawatomie County victims reportedly have lost their lives in the past week, according to figures from the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) website, at oklahoma.gov.

Reports of local COVID-19-related deaths were:

• Tuesday — one rural, a female in the 36-49 age group

• Wednesday — one rural, a male in the 65 or older age group

• Thursday — two from Shawnee, a male and a female in the 65 or older age group

• Friday — none reported

• Weekend — six, one rural and five from Shawnee; according to Sunday's report, victims were a male in the 50-64 age group and three males in the 65 or older age group. Information regarding the age range and gender of the two victims reported Saturday is unavailable.

• Monday — none reported

As of 11 a.m. Monday, there have been 414,272 cases of COVID-19 so far in Oklahoma, OSDH reports. Of those, 4,041 Oklahomans have died.

In the U.S., 27,640,282 cases have been recorded so far. There have been a reported 485,336 total deaths, compared to 388,692 a month ago — nearly 100,000 deaths counted in the past four weeks. The state of Oklahoma Department of Health website no longer offers data determining how many in the U.S. have recovered and how many cases are still active.

In the state, subtracting those who have recovered (389,035) and those who have died (4,041) from the total cases (414,272) brings the active case count to 21,196. There were 2,925 deaths tallied a month ago, so just more than 1,100 deaths have occurred in the past four weeks.

In Shawnee, there were 4,692 total cases reported, according to Monday's data. Reportedly, 4,413 had recovered and 52 total have died. Active cases are at 227.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.