Oklahoma CareerTech, DPS partner to offer driver’s license tests

Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education

The Oklahoma CareerTech Testing Center, a division of the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education, has partnered with the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety to offer Class D written driver’s license and motorcycle license tests through its network of test facilities.

CTTC, a division of the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education, will begin the pilot phase of the tests at Moore Norman Technology Center.

“The Department of Public Safety has been working nonstop on different strategies to alleviate the long lines at our offices,” said DPS Commissioner John Scully. “We are thankful that Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order allowing CareerTech testing centers to offer the knowledge (written) test to Oklahomans seeking a driver’s license. This partnership will greatly benefit our customers and allows this part of the process to be accomplished without having to visit a DPS office.”

The partnership is intended to help provide more test locations across Oklahoma to open appointments to more people.

“The initial phase of the project will be to pilot the Class D driver and motorcycle license exams through our approved test site at Moore Norman Technology Center,” said Jennifer Palacio, CTTC assessment manager. “Once the pilot phase is complete, we will use our existing infrastructure of test sites located in numerous technology centers across the state to provide easier access for those needing to take the written exams.”

Individuals who have taken the exam through an approved CTTC test site will take their results to one of the driver’s license exam site locations to complete the application process.

CTTC has added information to its website about testing at Moore Norman Technology Center during the pilot phase. Once that phase is completed, CTTC will update the website to include information about other locations that will offer the driver’s license and motorcycle license written exams.

More information is available on the CTTC website at https://bit.ly/2NffmmL.