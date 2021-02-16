Shawnee braces for final blow of winter storm

The winter storms — with lows dipping into the negative — have left some locals needing to find warmer accommodations than usual.

Prepared to shelter up to 40 people, the Salvation Army-Shawnee facility is averaging between 25-30 individuals a night, Capt. Patrick Connelly said Tuesday.

“Our housing monitors are working 12-hour shifts and staying at the facility to avoid any travel complications,” he said.

Things are going well, he said, despite being hit with a rolling blackout Tuesday morning.

He said the Shawnee facility was a part of the energy service interruption Tuesday morning just after 7 a.m.

Many Shawnee residents have been encountering the temporary electrical power outages.

“We haven’t had an influx of people as a result of the blackouts,” Connelly said.

With more snow predicted to come between 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, residents are bracing for the last stretch, as the National Weather Service forecasts show temperatures heading back above freezing by the weekend.

For the time being, Public Works Director Brad Schmidt said Shawnee's street crews are making progress on clearing the main routes, but he is encouraging everyone that can to stay home.

“We are working multiple main breaks,” he said. “These are taking somewhat longer due to the extreme temps.”

