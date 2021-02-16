Shawnee EM issues updates on storm

Shawnee Situation Report: Winter Storm 2/16/2021

From Rachelle Erickson, Shawnee Emergency Management Director

ONG: At 0755 hrs, Significant gas leak on MacArthur west of Timbers Blvd. Shawnee Fire will remain on scene until work is completed for safety reasons. Shawnee Police blocked the road for thru traffic until Streets department came out and barricaded the road. This call was completed at 1222 hrs.

OG&E: Per Oklahoma Corporation Commission, SPP has lifted shed load order. Power being restored to those who have been interrupted, please continue to share conservation messaging.

Streets: Currently working 4 main breaks and have completed 12 repairs to date. Snow routes are passable and continue to be worked in preparation for the next round. Our levels on salt/sand are stable at this time.

Utilities: Reports seen on Facebook and other social media of random power outages throughout Shawnee the last couple of days. City Hall, Community Center, Library, and Senior Center lost power this morning around 0730. Around 9:00 am power came back on and building maintenance went through each location bringing the heating units back online. Fire Station 2 had a Fire Suppression line in the east wall split a leak and that has been isolated and shut off. Currently we have no other issues. After the next snow event building maintenance crews will clean entrances to City Hall and other buildings.

Shawnee Police: No fatalities due to the winter storms. Working normal to small sized MVA’s and citizen assists with no major injuries to report.

Shawnee Fire: No significant calls in relation to the winter storms. There have been a few calls regarding sprinkler systems activations due to pipes freezing.

Salvation Army: Operating 24 hours following their inclement weather protocol and not turning anyone away. They have overflow space available in their gym and have not reached max capacity. Nobody has reached out with any requests.

Emergency Warming Station: The Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center will open in the event of significant power outages.