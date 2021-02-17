Mayor proclaims state of emergency

On Tuesday Mayor Ed Bolt signed a proclamation declaring a state of emergency for the City of Shawnee. On Feb. 12, Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for all 77 counties in Oklahoma due to the most recent waves of winter storms.

The proclamation states extreme freezing temperatures and severe winter weather, including snow, freezing rain, and wind, beginning Feb. 7, and continuing are expected to cause damage to public and private properties and utilities, including electric, gas and water systems … causing undue hardship on Shawnee residents.

The city emergency operations plan is being implemented.

“At this time we are waiting for the President to declare a disaster, which will potentially activate public and individual assistance to those affected,” Shawnee City Manager Chance Allison said.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.