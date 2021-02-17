Shawnee sales tax collections hold steady in February

With numbers nearly identical to last month, and thanks to months of a tightened belt — first a 12.5 percent reduction now loosened to an 8.5 percent reduction — to its projected budget, the Shawnee city sales tax collection report for February continues to hold steady, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Ashley Neel, finance director and city treasurer, reports the sales tax deposit was $2,046,927.19, including interest of $1,326.92, to be allocated as follows:

• General Fund — $1,169,672.68

• 2018 Capital Improvements Fund — $292,418.17

• Capital Improvements Fund — $226,624.09

• Street Improvements Fund — $255,865.89

• Economic Development Fund — $29,241.82

• Police Sales Tax Fund — $36,552.27

• Fire Sales Tax Fund — $36,552.27

Sales and use tax collections totaled $2,300,568.87 for February 2021.

According to Neel's report, this month's sales tax receipts came in at $133,527 or 6.98 percent more than last year's collections for February, which was $1,913,400.

“It should be noted the current sales tax estimate for FY 20-21 is based on a 8.5 percent reduction compared to the prior year budget,” Neel said.

But, for the year, sales tax collections are up $2,046,161 or 14.78 percent, over the projected budget year-to-date, she said.

“Use tax collections are up approximately $39,947, or 2.39 percent, over the projected budget year-to-date,” she said.

Sales tax receipts for the year are $15,891,688, just more than $2 million over the projected budget. Year-to-date Use Tax receipts show $1,712,237, up $39,947 (2.39 percent) more than the projected budget.

Revenue during the start of COVID

Direct effects of the coronavirus shutdown caused a temporary lull, but sales tax collections in Shawnee have since rebounded.

Pottawatomie County received its first positive case of COVID-19 the last week of March, which spurred the start of added restrictions ordered by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Area residents spent significant time avoiding public spaces as a direct result of a shelter-at-home directive from leaders starting mid-March, during April and into May.

As a result, revenue was down for a period while all non-essential businesses were closed until mid-May.

