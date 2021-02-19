OG&E warms customers to be aware of scams

The Shawnee News-Star

OG&E recently reached out to customer cautioning them to be aware of scams.

With advancements in technology, OG&E said, some scammers have software that makes it easy to appear legitimate, such as software that causes Caller IDs to display the OG&E name and customer service number or fake phone lines set up where customers as asked to call.

If someone threatens to send out a technician to turn off power, asks for a bill to be paid with a pre-paid debit card, or tries to arrange to collect a bill at a customer's home with cash, the company said this is a red flag that scammers are involved.

OG&E stressed to customers that the company will never call customers directly, ask for payment over the phone, demand customers pay with pre-paid debit cards, ask customers to meet somewhere for a bill payment, go to a customer's house in payment to collect cash, or ask for bank or credit card information over the phone.

Some things OG&E said customers can do to protect themselves include logging on to oge.com to check account balance, calling a customer service representative with OG&E, or calling OG&E's automated system to get account information such as account balances or when the last payment was received.

OG&E encourages anyone contacted by scammers to delete all suspicious emails and ignore any suspicious requests for personal information, including bank account numbers, passwords, credit cards or social security numbers.

OG&E also said the company does not send employees door-to-door to collect bills, and for customers not to answer the door for unsolicited service offers. If necessary, customers can ask for anyone who comes to their door to leave a business card, though they are encouraged to do so without opening the door. OG&E employees always carry an OG&E ID, the company added, and if someone is shown an ID they think may not be legitimate, they can call 800-272-9741 to verify.

Scam calls can also be reported to the Federal Trade Commission at reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/ or state consumer protection agency. The local police can also be contacted if someone has encountered a potential scammer at their door. Or, if a potential scammer comes to the door and makes a customer feel unsafe, they can call 9-1-1.