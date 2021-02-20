Shawnee issues mandatory boil order

The City of Shawnee is now under a mandatory boil order.

In a utility update just before noon Saturday, leaders put the word out, urging residents to take precautions as the water supply has been facing many challenges, due to many days of water main breaks, more than double the normal water usage and frigid winter weather.

"Boil your water at a hard, rolling boil for at least one minute before consumption, drinking, use in food preparation (including baby formula), brushing teeth, making ice, wound care, and bathing infants who may ingest the water, or use another drinking water source such as bottled water until the tap water is safe to drink again," a Facebook post reads from the City of Shawnee page.

Throughout the cold temperatures, the plant has used more than a month's supply of certain chemicals used in the treatment process, the post reads.

"During the past several days, we have received a limited emergency supply of chemicals and plant staff have diligently been working with suppliers to replenish our stock," the post states. "Currently, we are critically low on the necessary chemicals required to properly treat our water supply."

Because of the high demand, chemical suppliers are experiencing challenges replenishing the plant's chemical supply.

Watch for updates.