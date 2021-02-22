Active cases dropping; Pott. Co. reports 5 deaths in week

As active cases spiral downward, COVID-19 deaths in Pottawatomie County have gone up again; data shows five victims reportedly lost their lives over the past week — two rurally and three from Shawnee — according to figures from the Oklahoma State Department of Health website, at oklahoma.gov. As of Monday, there are 74 total COVID-19-related deaths in the county; that number has gone up by 26 in the past four weeks. Shawnee deaths number 54 now, 18 more added to the tally, according to data from a month ago.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, there were 22 additional deaths identified to report.

One in Adair County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

Three in Carter County, one female in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.

One in Cherokee County, one female in the 50-64 age group.

One in Cleveland County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Comanche County, one male in the 50-64 age group.

One in Creek County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Kay County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Noble County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

Five in Oklahoma County, two females in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Ottawa County, one female in the 50-64 age group.

Two in Pottawatomie County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Rogers County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

Two in Tulsa County, two males in the 65 or older age group.

One in Washington County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

In the U.S., 28,134,115 cases have been recorded so far. There have been a reported 498,897 total deaths, compared to 410,102 a month ago — nearly 90,000 deaths counted in the past four weeks, about 10,000 fewer than the average has been the past few weeks. The state of Oklahoma Department of Health website no longer offers data determining how many in the U.S. have recovered and how many cases are still active.

In the state, subtracting those who have recovered (400,597) and those who have died (4,203) from the total cases (419,853) brings the active case count to 15,053 — which is less than half the number of active cases recorded a month ago (32,327).

In the county, of the 7,743 total cases documented, 7,399 have recovered. Active cases number 270. There have been 74 deaths recorded. At the same time last month there were 475 cases and 48 deaths on the books.

In Shawnee, there were 4,761 total cases reported, according to Monday's data. Reportedly, 4,544 had recovered and 54 total have died. Active cases continue to drop considerably, now at 163.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.