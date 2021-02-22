Shawnee Panhellenic awards scholarships to two college Freshmen

Shawnee Panhellenic presented scholarships to two students who each earned a 4.0 GPA the first semester of their freshman year of college.

Pictured are alumni Sue Winterringer; Kaitlin Koons, Nutritional Sciences Pre Med major at OSU; and a member of Chi Omega sorority, Madison Howard, Biology Pre Med major at OU; and a member of Delta Gamma sorority, alumni April Stobbe.

For more information about Shawnee Panhellenic, email shawneepanhellenic@gmail.com and/or join the Facebook page Shawnee Panhellenic. All area national sorority alumni are encouraged to join and support the scholarship program.