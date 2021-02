The Shawnee News-Star

Eastbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane at Kickapoo St. (mm 185) in Shawnee from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, and westbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane at US-177/US-270 (mm 181) in Shawnee in Pottawatomie County from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday for guardrail repairs.

Drivers can expect delays and congestion and should plan extra travel time or use an alternate route.