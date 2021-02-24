Shawnee's boil advisory over

Utility update, Feb. 24, 2021:

City of Shawnee water customers are NO LONGER under a precautionary boil advisory. "We have received multiple water sample results confirming clean water throughout our water distribution system from various points in our community," a Facebook post early Wednesday evening reads.

An ODEQ fact sheet offers guidance to properly prepare residents' homes or businesses for healthy and safe water consumption.

"We would like to share a special thanks to everyone doing their part to help with recovery efforts from the winter storm events last week," the city post states.